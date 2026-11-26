Middle Eastern countries have expressed readiness to examine Russia's updated concept for collective security in the region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko told Izvestia.

"Our Arab friends have received this concept with interest and have indicated their willingness to explore the possibility of its practical implementation, once a favorable environment for doing so emerges",

Georgy Borisenko said.

According to Borisenko, the concept holds that primary responsibility for ensuring security lies with the Middle East's littoral states themselves, with each state taking the interests of the others into account.

"And this will contribute to strengthening security and stability",

Borisenko said.