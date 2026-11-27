Turkey has been designated as the guest country for the 30th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg on June 16-19, 2027, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said during a Russian-Turkish business forum.

"I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Turkish side for their decision to participate as the guest country at this milestone 30th edition of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum," Novak said.

This distinguished status will provide Turkish companies with a platform to display their products, engage in discussions with Russian and international partners, and explore a diverse array of offerings from various regions of Russia.