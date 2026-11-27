Iran is firmly determined to break through the U.S. naval blockade, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian army) Aerospace Force Commander General Majid Mousavi said.

"Let the enemy await our actions in the air and at sea. No blockade can withstand Iran’s national will and defensive capabilities. Breaking the blockade is already a settled matter and a firm commitment," Majid Mousavi said.

The U.S. military struck and disabled a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"CENTCOM disabled a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman, Nov. 26, after the crew attempted to run the US naval blockade, despite multiple warnings, following departure from Bandar Abbas. US military aircraft launched precision munitions that struck the stern of Palau-flagged M/V Pacific Archer. The ship’s propulsion was ultimately disabled and the civilian crew was unharmed," the statement reads.

As Many as 158 have been redirected and six more have been disabled by the U.S. military since the beginning of the U.S. naval blockade of Iran.