Türkiye reinstated visa requirements for Montenegrin citizens in a reciprocal move following changes to Montenegro's own visa policy, under a decree signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and published in the official gazette, Resmi Gazete.

The decree suspends the provisions of the Türkiye-Montenegro mutual visa-free travel agreement for holders of ordinary passports, while holders of special, service or diplomatic passports remain unaffected.

The decision responds to Montenegro's reintroduction of visa requirements for Turkish citizens with ordinary passports. Montenegro has introduced visa requirements for several countries this year as part of efforts to align its legislation with EU standards.