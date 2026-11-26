Another group of former internally displaced persons is returning to Azerbaijan's Aghdara, Khojaly and Khojavend districts, with 73 families totalling 271 individuals heading to their hometowns and villages.

In Aghdara district, the villages of Vangli (10 families, 42 people), Chyldyran (15 families, 49 people), Kolatağ (2 families, 6 people) and Heyvalı (1 family, 1 person) are receiving returning residents.

In Khojaly district, families are returning to Badara (4 families, 7 people), Khanyurdu (9 families, 32 people) and Khanabad (8 families, 33 people).

In Khojavend district, 17 families (71 people) are returning to the village of Guzeykhirman and 7 families (30 people) to the town of Khojavend.

The return is being carried out under a directive from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.