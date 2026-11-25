Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Russia and Kazakhstan could establish a digital transport corridor that would serve as a model for the entire logistics industry.

"We could be talking about the creation of a full-fledged digital transport corridor between Kazakhstan and Russia. Today, at the exhibition stand, a vision for the future of freight transport cooperation between the two countries was presented",

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

According to Tokayev, the two sides could become "trendsetters" in the field.

A digital transport corridor involves the electronic exchange of data between participants, significantly accelerating customs procedures and improving logistics efficiency.