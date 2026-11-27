Gazprom and Turkey’s Botas have signed a contract extending gas supplies to the country for three years on the same terms, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on the sidelines of the Russian-Turkish business forum.

"Of course, we discussed it. Gazprom and Botas have already signed the contract. It provides for a three-year extension," Novak said.

The new contract maintains the existing gas supply volumes and terms, the deputy prime minister noted.

In December 2025, the companies extended contracts for 21.75 bln cubic meters of Russian pipeline gas supplied via the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines for another year.