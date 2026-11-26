The fifth meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society representatives under the "Peace Bridge" initiative is under way in Armenia, with committee-level discussions held today.

The meeting opened in Armenia yesterday, followed by a roundtable on Thursday and a meeting between participants and Armenian Security Council Secretary Alen Simonyan.

On November 26, Farhad Mammadov, Director of the South Caucasus Research Center, announced the establishment of six thematic committees within the "Peace Bridge" Armenian-Azerbaijani roundtable, through which civil society representatives will address the environment, economy, infrastructure, humanitarian cooperation and the media.

The meeting runs from November 26 to 27. The parties last met under the initiative in Gabala, Azerbaijan, in early April.