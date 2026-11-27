Slovakia and Azerbaijan have discussed energy security and infrastructure projects in the liberated territories of Karabakh, Slovak Ambassador to Azerbaijan Elchin Gasymov said.

The envoy noted that the issues were addressed during a courtesy meeting with Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

"We discussed energy security and I expressed my gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for actively seeking practical solutions in this area," Elchin Gasymov said.

Gasymov added that the sides also exchanged views on infrastructure projects in Karabakh, where Slovak companies are already contributing to reconstruction and development.

The ambassador expressed hope for further strengthening practical cooperation between Slovakia and Azerbaijan.