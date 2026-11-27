Armenia must decide for itself whether it will continue to participate in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov said in an interview with TASS and the Evrazimut journal.

"The CSTO does not consider Yerevan’s current status normal as it has effectively frozen its participation in the organization’s work," Masadykov said.

However, according to him, "the decision rests with the Armenian side: once the arrears are cleared, Armenia’s participation in the CSTO’s work - including sending personnel - can be restored."

The secretary general noted that "the organization acts strictly in accordance with its charter and does not intend to artificially escalate the situation, but it cannot ignore the non-participation of one of its members in collective affairs."

According to him, the decision to apply Article 25 of the CSTO Charter to Armenia is a forced measure dictated by the requirements of financial discipline.

"Yerevan stopped paying its membership dues in 2024, and the organization’s charter stipulates that arrears exceeding two years entail the restriction of voting rights and the right to nominate candidates for quota-based positions. At the same time, the question of expelling Armenia from the CSTO is not being raised, and it retains collective security guarantees," Masadykov said.

In November, the CSTO Collective Security Council adopted a decision "On the Application of Article 25 of the Charter of the CSTO with Respect to Armenia."

Armenia has not paid its dues for the past three years, but according to the charter, it will be able to regain its rights in the CSTO if it pays off the debt in full.