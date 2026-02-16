Iran temporarily closes Strait of Hormuz

Parts of the Strait of Hormuz will close for a few hours due to 'security precautions' for shipping safety, as the Revolutionary Guards conduct military drills in the waterway.

The temporary closure is aimed at ensuring safety and navigation during the drill, Fars news agency reported.

IRGC Navy Chief Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said Iran is prepared to close the Strait of Hormuz whenever instructed by the country’s senior authorities.

The commander said that he declares that they are ready to carry out the task whenever their superiors order it.

On Monday, the IRGC started an exercise titled “Smart Control of the Strait of Hormuz”. The drills come amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. following the deployment of U.S. aircraft carriers and bombers to the Persian Gulf region.

Russian presidential aide Nikolay Patrushev said that Russia, China and Iran have deployed naval vessels for joint Maritime Security Belt 2026 exercises in the Strait of Hormuz.