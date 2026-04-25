Iranian FM assesses talks with Pakistan in Islamabad

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that his trip to Pakistan was “very productive” and involved “good consultations”.

The Iranian FM has touched on his recent visits to Islamabad in his comments to the media following his arrival in St Petersburg.

"We reviewed what has happened in the past and discussed how, and under what conditions, negotiations could continue," Araghchi said.

On Saturday, Araghchi met Pakistan’s military chief, Asim Munir, a key mediator, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar, before flying on to Muscat. He returned to Islamabad on Sunday.