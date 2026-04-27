Vestnik Kavkaza

Iranian military declares its readiness to continue war with the US

Флаг Исламской Республики Иран
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Iranian military is prepared for a new phase of the conflict with the United States. The country's army is ready to adopt a new approach.

Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia stated that the situation in the Middle East remains a military one for the Iranian Armed Forces.

"As for the current situation, we did not consider the war to be over... For us, the current situation is still a military situation,”

– Mohammad Akraminia said.

According to Akraminia, Iran is prepared to respond to new aggression. Moreover, the Iranian response requires a new approach to military operations.

Akraminia stated that the military has prepared a list of new targets in the event of a new phase of the conflict. The military industry is modernizing its weapons.

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