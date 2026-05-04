Vestnik Kavkaza

Israel, US discuss new strikes on Iran

Биньямин Нетаньяху
© Photo: Website of President of the Russian Federation

Israeli leaders are discussing with Washington the possibility of further attacks on Iran, with strikes on energy facilities planned.

Israel and the US are discussing the possibility of new strikes on Iranian territory, CNN reports, citing an unnamed Israeli official.

Israeli authorities are "coordinating their actions with the US" in preparation for new attacks on Iranian energy production and strikes against senior Iranian officials.

"The goal is to conduct a short-term campaign to put pressure on Iran and obtain further concessions in the negotiations,”

– CNN reports.

A ceasefire has been in effect between the US and Iran since April 8.

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