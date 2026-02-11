Israel officially joins Board of Peace

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has officially joined the Board of Peace established to administer the Gaza Strip after the war, according to a statement from his office.

Netanyahu signed the document in Washington in the presence of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the office said.

The signing took place at Blair House, the US president’s official guest residence, ahead of the prime minister’s meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

President Trump hosted the Israeli PM for a hastily arranged meeting to discuss renewed talks with Iran over its nuclear program.

On January 22, representatives of 19 countries signed the Charter of the Board, created as part of a peace settlement in the Gaza Strip, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Washington later said that additional states had joined the organization.