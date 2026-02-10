Kremlin announces beneficial cooperation with Azerbaijan and Armenia

Russia has deep mutually-beneficial ties with Azerbaijan and Armenia, which cover all possible areas, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the U.S. Vice President's visit to Baku and the intention of the three countries to engage in the implementation of large-scale joint projects.

"We have a huge range of bilateral relations with both Baku and Yerevan, covering all possible areas. These include mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation, mutual investments, cultural relations, and so on," Dmitry Peskov said.

The spokesman added that Moscow intends to further develop relations with their partners so that they are beneficial not only for it, but also for them.