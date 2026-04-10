Kurdish party member elected president of Iraq

Nizar Amidi, a representative of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, a long-time official in the Iraqi presidential administration, and a former Minister of Environment, has been elected as the country's new president.

As Iraq is a parliamentary republic, the election took place in the Council of Representatives. An overwhelming majority of 227 lawmakers voted in favor of Amidi, while only 15 supported his opponent, Muthanna Nader.

The incumbent president, Abdel Latif Rashid, withdrew his candidacy and declined to participate in the election.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was among the first to send a congratulatory telegram to Amidi, wishing the former environment minister success in his new role.

"I hope that your activities will contribute to the further development of traditionally friendly Russian-Iraqi relations",

Putin said.