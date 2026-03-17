Vestnik Kavkaza

Larijani's death not to affect Irans political system - MFA

Аббас Аракчи
© Photo: IRNA

The death of Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani will not affect the stability of the country’s political system, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has a strong political structure with established political, economic, and social institutions. The presence or absence of a single individual does not affect this structure," Araghchi said.

The top diplomat noted that Iran has not had anyone more important than the leader himself, and even the leader was martyred, yet the system continued its work.

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