Vestnik Kavkaza

Spain go back to top of FIFA rankings

Spain go back to top of FIFA rankings
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

World Cup winners Spain climbed back to the top of the FIFA men's rankings, while ​runners-up Argentina dropped to second place.

Luis de la Fuente’s side beat 2022 champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time on Sunday to return to the top of the rankings for the first time since January.

France and England ​remain third and fourth in the rankings respectively, ⁠despite Thomas Tuchel's side beating Les Bleus to clinch ​the bronze medal.

Brazil rose to fifth, while Morocco climbed to ​a record-high sixth. Portugal fell two places to seventh after their round-of-16 exit at the World Cup. Belgium moved up to ​eighth, swapping places with the Netherlands, who dropped to ​ninth.

Mexico climbed four places to break into the top 10, while Norway ‌were ⁠the biggest movers, jumping 12 places to 19th after reaching the World Cup quarter-finals.

Germany fell out of the top 10 and dropped to 12th, one place ahead ​of Croatia. Italy, ​who failed ⁠to qualify for the World Cup, slipped to 15th.

Tunisia suffered the biggest drop, falling ​12 places to 57th, while Egypt climbed five ​spots ⁠to 24th and Paraguay rose seven places to 34th after reaching the World Cup round of 16.

Cabo Verde, who ⁠reached ​the round of 32, climbed three ​places to 64th, one spot ahead of Ghana, who moved up eight ​places.

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