Trump vows Iran to pay for killing US soldiers

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Iran will pay “many times over” for any American troops killed amid ongoing hostilities in the Middle East.

“Every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing many times over,” Trump said.

This directive has been passed on to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Daniel Caine, and “every Leader in the Military,” he added.

The statement came as the U.S. continued to carry out airstrikes against Iran, with the attacks largely focused on southern Iran. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting facilities and bases that it says are used by the U.S. military in several regional countries.

The Pentagon confirmed three U.S. deaths over the weekend, including two at a military base in Jordan and one in northern Iraq.

The exchange of fire between the two countries comes despite a Pakistani-brokered memorandum of understanding signed in June to end the war and reach a lasting peace deal.