Iran strikes US facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain

Iran has struck U.S. military infrastructure facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.

The IRGC said a missile and drone attack targeted Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, striking an MQ-9 drone hangar and destroying or severely damaging several drones. It said the attack also destroyed a long-range radar site, a communications center, satellite-receiving systems and a U.S. missile defense radar.

The IRGC said it carried out a missile strike on U.S. HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems at the U.S. Arifjan base in Kuwait, Iranian broadcaster IRIB reported.

According to the report, the HIMARS systems were targeted with surface-to-surface missiles.

In a separate statement, the IRGC said it destroyed a U.S. radar facility and a Patriot air defense system in Bahrain.

Another round of escalation between the U.S. and Iran began on July 8 after the U.S. delivered a series of airstrikes against Iran allegedly in response to the attack on a merchant vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. Following these attacks, Tehran began striking U.S. assets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.