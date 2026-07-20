Israel has 'no interest' in joining war on Iran

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Tuesday that Israel has "no interest" in being drawn into the current fighting between the United States and Iran.

"Right now, the state of Israel has no interest in joining the campaign. The current situation is good for us and we have no interest in pushing ourselves into it," Smotrich said.

He told Ynet that Israel's primary objective is weakening Iran's leadership, and that the best way to do this is through economic measures. The minister stressed that Israel is prepared for any scenario.

The conflict between the U.S. and Iran has flared up again in recent days, with the U.S. launching repeated airstrikes at the Islamic Republic and Tehran responding with attacks on countries in the region that host U.S. military bases. A ceasefire was first agreed in early April and a memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran was signed in June, but the resumption of fighting suggests a long-term resolution to the conflict is still distant.