Türkiye seeks buyer for S-400

Türkiye is engaged in talks concerning third countries over the future of its Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems, Turkish Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler said.

Responding to written questions from lawmakers about Türkiye's exclusion from the F-35 program following its purchase of the S-400 system from Russia, and the subsequent resumption of contacts with the U.S. on the matter, he said that "Türkiye's national defense plans are made precisely and competently, taking into account current and future threat analyses."

"In a process continuing with positive momentum in military and political areas with the U.S., solutions are being sought through mutual understanding and cooperation on matters carried over from the past that also concern third countries," the report reads.

The United Arab Emirates and Qatar have been cited by Hürriyet among possible destinations.