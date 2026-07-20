No threat of Netanyahu's arrest in US - Trump

There is no threat of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's arrest in the United States under an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

"Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form, while in the United States of America," Trump wrote on Truth Social, commenting on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's statements.

The latter had previously said that he was consulting with lawyers on the legality of detaining Netanyahu on the basis of an ICC warrant if he came to New York.