Vestnik Kavkaza

No threat of Netanyahu's arrest in US - Trump

No threat of Netanyahu's arrest in US - Trump
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

There is no threat of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's arrest in the United States under an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

"Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form, while in the United States of America," Trump wrote on Truth Social, commenting on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's statements.

The latter had previously said that he was consulting with lawyers on the legality of detaining Netanyahu on the basis of an ICC warrant if he came to New York.

445 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.