US redirects 7 ships since renewal of naval blockade of Iran

The U.S. military has disabled one vessel and redirected seven more since the renewal of the blockade of Iran's seaports, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has stated.

"As of July 20, the U.S. military has redirected 7 commercial vessels and disabled 1 to prevent the ships from leaving or entering Iranian ports," the command said.

In turn, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that “massive fires” have broken out on two oil tankers that attempted to “pass through the unsafe southern route in the Strait of Hormuz” following an explosion. The IRGC said rescue teams were evacuating the crews of the vessels.

The United States renewed the naval blockade of Iran on July 14.