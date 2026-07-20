Vestnik Kavkaza

US completes another round of strikes on Iran - CENTCOM

US completes another round of strikes on Iran - CENTCOM
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The U.S. military has completed another wave of strikes on Iran, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed.

"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) completed another round of strikes against Iran. U.S. forces struck Iranian military command centers, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and air defense systems," CENTCOM said.

The U.S. began a new round of strikes against Iran at the Commander in Chief's direction at 4 p.m. ET (8:00p.m. GMT). The strikes were designed to further degrade Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

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