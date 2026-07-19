Vestnik Kavkaza

Houthis declare naval blockade of Saudi Arabia

Houthis declare naval blockade of Saudi Arabia
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Houthi rebels from the Yemen-based Ansar Allah movement have declared a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia, the group’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree said.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces (the Houthis) are announcing a ban on maritime navigation for <...> Saudi Arabia based on the ‘a siege for a siege’ formula. The decision takes effect at the time of the announcement," Yahya Saree said.

The statement points out that the movement reserves the right to pursue "an all-out escalation" in response to Riyadh’s actions.

"The Armed Forces confirm that they are fully prepared to deal with any developments. We will give a harsh response to any foolish thing <...> Saudi Arabia does," Yahya Saree said.

The rebels also called on their supporters to continue a general mobilization.

150 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.