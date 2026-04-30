Lavrov and Araghchi discuss resolution of Middle East crisis

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi to discuss freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and efforts to resolve issues surrounding Tehran’s nuclear program, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

According to the ministry, the conversation on Friday continued a detailed exchange of views on the prospects for a complete halt to hostilities and the stabilization of the military and political situation in the Middle East.

The discussions followed a meeting earlier this week between Araghchi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, noting Moscow’s support for ongoing mediation efforts.

“The sides reaffirmed their readiness to make every effort to facilitate a political and diplomatic process in order to reach lasting agreements aimed at establishing long-term peace in the region,” the statement reads.

Araghchi traveled to Russia on Monday after visiting Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, where he held talks on ending the ongoing conflict with the US.