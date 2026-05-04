More Abkhazian products to appear in Russian stores

Russia and Abkhazia are discussing the possibility of expanding the range of Abkhazian products in Russian stores. This primarily concerns beverages: wine, beer, lemonade, and mineral water.

Russian stores may be able to expand the range of Abkhazian products, the relevant negotiations are underway, Abkhazian Economy Minister Teimuraz Mikvabia said.

"Today, Russia is a strategic partner for us and the largest market we can reach. This work is supported, among other things, by the trade agreement,”

– Mikvabia said.

According to the head of the republic's Ministry of Economy, the parties are discussing the supply of Abkhazian wines, production of the Sukhumi Brewery, and mineral waters from Abkhazia to Russia.