Moscow and Baku align positions on bilateral agenda

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Mikhail Galuzin and the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Moscow Rakhman Mustafayev held a meeting.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, both sides confirmed their principled dedication to further developing bilateral ties in line with the 2022 Declaration on Allied Cooperation.

Galuzin and Mustafayev also discussed the schedules of forthcoming political contacts between the two countries.

"The schedules for upcoming political contacts were reviewed. Regional and international topics were also discussed",

the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.