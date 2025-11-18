Moscow and Vienna discuss upcoming meeting of top OSCE diplomats

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and Austrian Ambassador to Russia Gerhard Sailler held a meeting in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The focus was on the OSCE-related issues, in particular, certain aspects of the upcoming meeting of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers in Vienna on December 4-5, 2025.

"The sides also discussed a range of issues on the bilateral and multilateral agenda. The Russian side laid bare its principled assessments of the causes of the crisis situation in international affairs and security," the statement reads.

Earlier, Grushko said that the Russian side planned to take part in the OSCE ministerial meeting this year.

Top diplomats from the OSCE nations traditionally hold a year-end meeting. Finland is OSCE chair in 2025.