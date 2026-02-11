Netanyahu and Trump discuss Iran and Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed negotiations with Iran and the situation in Gaza during their White House meeting, agreeing to maintain close contacts and coordination, Netanyahu’s office reported.

"In the meeting, they discussed the negotiations with Iran, Gaza and regional developments. The Prime Minister emphasized the security needs of the State of Israel in the context of the negotiations, and the two leaders agreed on continued coordination and the close contact between them," the statement reads.

The meeting lasted over two and a half hours, with no press statements made. Trump posted on Truth Social that Washington insists on continuing negotiations with Tehran to assess a possible nuclear deal.

"There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated. If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be," Trump said.

He added that the two leaders discussed the progress being made in Gaza and the region in general.