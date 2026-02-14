Netanyahu announces Israeli terms for peace with Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he told U.S. President Donald Trump last week that any U.S. deal with Iran must include the dismantling of Iran's nuclear infrastructure, not just stopping the enrichment process.

The Israeli PM said he is sceptical of a deal but it must include enriched material leaving Iran.

"But I said that if a deal is to be reached, it should have several components that we believe are important, not only for the security of Israel, but for the security of the world, the United States, the region, the world," Netanyahu said.

The first is that all enriched material has to leave Iran.

The second is that there shall be no enrichment capability, not stopping the enrichment process, but dismantle the equipment and the infrastructure that allows you to enrich in the first place.

The third is to deal also with the questions of ballistic missiles.

On February 6, Iran and the U.S. renewed negotiations to tackle their decades-long dispute over Tehran's nuclear programme and avert a new military confrontation. A second round of talks between the U.S. and Iran are slated for this week.