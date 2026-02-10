Vestnik Kavkaza

Netanyahu plans to avoid Board of Peace meeting - media

Флаг Израиля
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking to avoid a meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace by visiting Washington, where he is scheduled to meet with Donald Trump, Al-Monitor reports.

"An additional benefit is that he (Netanyahu - TASS) will be able to avoid the ceremonial meeting of the Peace Council in Washington",

Al-Monitor reported.

 

According to Al-Monitor's sources, Tel Aviv was initially reluctant to participate in the Board of Peace but agreed under pressure from the USA. Israel's involvement has been criticized by far-right factions, who fear a Gaza settlement achieved at the expense of Israeli concessions, as well as Trump's readiness to assign key roles to Qatar and Türkiye.

