New direct flight launched between Russia and Qatar

Ural Airlines confirmed the launch of its spring charter program from Yekaterinburg to the Qatari capital.

"Starting March 19, the first charter program to Doha on Ural Airlines will launch from Yekaterinburg",

the airline reported.

Flights will operate weekly on Thursdays, departing Koltsovo Airport at 11:30 AM and arriving in Doha at 2:50 PM. The return flight departs at 3:50 PM, landing in Yekaterinburg at 11:05 PM.

The new route expands Ural Airlines' growing international network.

Russian passport holders do not require a visa for travel to Qatar.