No talks with US until Iran conditions met - Rezaei

Iran’s security chief Mohsen Rezaei rejected any talks with the United States after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was open to resuming discussions on the Middle East war.

“Don’t get distracted by the US president’s mixed signals - from ‘no negotiations’ to ‘we’re ready to talk,'" Mohsen Rezaei said.

The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council stressed that there will be no talks until Iran’s conditions are met.

“The stakes around oil and the straits have changed. Damage control won’t stop what’s coming," Mohsen Rezaei said.

Trump on Monday said he was open to holding talks with Iran, after weeks of saying it was too early to make a deal to end the war.

Iran has repeatedly listed demands including war reparations and the lifting of sanctions as preconditions for ending the war and its blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.