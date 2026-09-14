Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Matteo Salvini believes that returning to Russian gas purchases will be possible once the conflict in Ukraine is over.

"It will be possible to resume purchasing Russian gas after the conflict ends," Matteo Salvini said.

He told TASS and Vesti that geopolitical crisis in the Middle East, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, has pushed European fuel prices excessively high. The minister stated that the Italian government has already spent 3 billion euro to mitigate the price surge by cutting excise taxes.

Salvini also pointed out that Italy currently lacks nuclear power, while the government is attempting to reverse the country's nuclear phase-out, the process will take time.