Azerbaijani oil Azeri Light price exceeds 127 dollars

The CIF price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port increased by $7.27, or 6.06%, from the previous level to $127.29 per barrel.

FOB price of Azeri Light crude at Ceyhan port in Türkiye went up by $7.13, or 6.22%, to $121.71 per barrel.

The price of Urals crude grew by $6.41, or 7.08%, from the previous level to $96.94 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of North Sea “Dated Brent” crude rose by $10.72, or 9.04%, to $129.28 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price assumption of $65 per barrel.