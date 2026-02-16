North Caucasus allocates more Hajj quotas

The total number of Hajj quotas has increased in the republics of the North Caucasus. This year, over 10,000 residents of the region will make the pilgrimage to Mecca.

This year, the number of Hajj quotas has been increased in the North Caucasus Federal District regions of Dagestan, Karachay-Cherkessia, and Stavropol Krai.

The relevant decision was announced by Murad Ismailov, Chairman of the Muftiate of the Republic of Dagestan; Murat Berdiev, Deputy Mufti of Stavropol Krai; and Dinislam Semenov, Head of the Youth Affairs Committee of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Karachay-Cherkessia Republic and Imam of the Cathedral Mosque of Cherkessk.