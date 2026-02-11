Oil prices soar on fears of escalation of Iran conflict

Oil prices edged up on Thursday morning as investors worried about escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran, and fears that any attacks on Tehran or shipping could lead to supply disruptions.

Brent crude oil futures were up 19 cents, or 0.27%, at $69.59 a barrel at 08:01 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 20 cents, or 0.31%, to $64.83.

Both benchmarks settled higher on Wednesday. Brent futures gained 0.87% and WTI gained more than 1.05%, as investor worries about U.S.-Iran tensions overshadowed a build in U.S. crude stocks.

U.S. President Donald Trump said after talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday that they reached no "definitive" agreement on how to move forward with Iran, but he insisted negotiations with Tehran would continue.