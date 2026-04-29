Pezeshkian and Lukashenko discuss situation in Middle East

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held a telephone conversation on Thursday, the Belarusian presidential press service reported.

Pezeshkian addressed the situation in the Persian Gulf and outlined Tehran's stance in its dialogue with Washington aimed at resolving the crisis.

Lukashenko, in turn, expressed his strong interest in a swift resolution of the Middle East conflict.

The two leaders agreed that the current lack of mutual trust between Iran and the USA is the main obstacle to achieving peace. At the end of the call, Pezeshkian thanked Lukashenko for Belarus's support of Iran.