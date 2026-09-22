Pezeshkian to follow Iran's interests on Trump meeting

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will act in line with Iran's national interests when deciding on a possible meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly high-level week, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.

"Our president and his delegation are very wise and will act in accordance with Iran's national interests," Kazem Jalali said.

He noted that Trump lies every day about the actions of Iranian officials, and his statements change daily. According to the envoy, Trump claims that Iran is supposedly in a weak position and is 'begging' for talks with the U.S.

"In reality, our official position is regularly stated by Iranian officials," Kazem Jalali said.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States is open to talks with the Iranian delegation on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, although no meeting has been scheduled yet.