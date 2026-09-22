Xi Jinping begins state visit to US

Chinese President Xi Jinping begins his first state visit to the United States in 11 years on September 23 , with talks with U.S. President Donald Trump expected to focus on stabilizing bilateral ties.

The Chinese leader will make a state visit on September 23-25. The trip marks Xi's first visit to the U.S. in 11 years and his third meeting with Trump since the U.S. president began his second term in office.

In 2015, he visited at the invitation of then President Barack Obama. Xi visited the U.S. in 2023 and met then President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the APEC Leaders' summit, but not at the level of a state visit.

The agenda includes fentanyl precursors, mutual moratoriums expiring November 10, rare earth supplies, U.S. tariffs, China’s access to advanced artificial intelligence chips and other high-tech products, and US arms supplies to Taiwan. The sides also agreed to launch an artificial intelligence dialogue to prevent escalation.

The leaders are also expected to discuss U.S.-Iran tensions, Strait of Hormuz shipping, sanctions, space militarization, as well as "constructive strategic stability."

Trump has visited China twice as president: in November 2017 and May 2026.