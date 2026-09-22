Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline resumes operations

Saudi Arabia has restored operations at the East-West oil pipeline, which was previously attacked by Yemen’s Ansar Allah rebel movement (the Houthis), Reuters reported, citing sources.

According to the agency, oil is currently flowing through the pipeline at reduced volumes. Riyadh is also preparing to resume oil shipments from the port of Yanbu.

Earlier, the agency’s sources said that state-owned Saudi Aramco would not supply oil to at least two European refineries in October due to damage to the pipeline. The 1,200-km pipeline carries oil from fields in the Eastern Province to the port of Yanbu on the Red Sea coast. It has a capacity of up to 7 mln barrels per day.