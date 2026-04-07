Russia and China put forward alternative Strait of Hormuz resolution

Russia and China have proposed an alternative and well-balanced draft UN Security Council resolution on the situation around Iran, including in the Strait of Hormuz, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"We understand our Arab partners’ concerns about the freedom of navigation and jointly with China we suggest that the Security Council consider an alternative draft resolution on the current situation in the Middle East, including from the point of view of maritime security," Vasily Nebenzya said.

He stressed that free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz can be guaranteed only through ending hostilities and reaching a negotiated solution.