Russia and OPEC countries intend to stabilize oil market

Russia continues dialogue with OPEC+ partners to maintain oil market stability, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

"We continue our dialogue and joint work with our OPEC+ partners to maintain oil market stability. Stable and reliable supplies of Russian energy resources enable our partners to ensure sustainable economic growth",

Zakharova said.

She added that energy supplies help fulfil social objectives, combat energy poverty, and promote food security.

Zakharova stressed that energy cooperation should be based on equal and non‑discriminatory terms, and condemned external interference and anti‑competitive measures.

Countries have a sovereign right to their own energy resources, she concluded.