Russia increasing electricity supplies to Kazakhstan

Inter RAO, Russia’s electricity export and import operator, supplied 930 mln kWh of electricity to Kazakhstan in January-March 2026, up 33% year-on-year, according to the company’s presentation.

Electricity supplies to Mongolia decreased by 16.6% to 250 mln kWh. Total exports reached 2.1 bln kWh, up 5%.

Kazakhstan accounted for 44% of the company’s operations, Mongolia for 12%, and other countries for 44%.

Imports during the reporting period decreased by 3.7% to 520 mln kWh. Electricity supplies from Kazakhstan fell by 2% to 480 mln kWh. Kazakhstan accounted for 93% of import operations.