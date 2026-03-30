Russian Foreign Ministry warns of Iranian crisis escalation

What is currently happening on the world stage shows signs of developing into an increasingly large-scale conflict, which some have already dubbed a 'new world war', Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

The top Russian diplomat emphasized that Russia is ready to assist the parties to the conflict in the Middle East in finding ways to return the situation to the track of a diplomatic solution.

"We are ready to offer our mediation services and other assistance in efforts to find ways to return the situation to a political and diplomatic path," Sergey Lavrov said.

He stressed that Russia calls for an immediate end to U.S. and Israeli aggression against Iran."

The FM noted that Moscow considers the use of military force against civilians and civilian infrastructure unacceptable, "wherever they may be - in Iran or in the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council."