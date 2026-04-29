Vestnik Kavkaza

Sabah claims historic first Azerbaijani Championship title

Sabah claims historic first Azerbaijani Championship title
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Sabah Football Club has won the Azerbaijani Premier League title for the first time in the club's history, securing the championship ahead of schedule.

The Masazır-based Sabah has earned 72 points, giving the footbal club a 13-point advantage over Qarabag - an insurmountable gap with the season nearly over. Sabah secured the championship title following Qarabag's defeat to Neftchi.

Sabah's triumph marks a shift in the balance of Azerbaijani football, with the long-dominant Qarabag now facing a serious challenger.

Qarabag's previous period of dominance was last interrupted in 2021, when Neftchi claimed the championship.

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