Sabah Football Club has won the Azerbaijani Premier League title for the first time in the club's history, securing the championship ahead of schedule.

The Masazır-based Sabah has earned 72 points, giving the footbal club a 13-point advantage over Qarabag - an insurmountable gap with the season nearly over. Sabah secured the championship title following Qarabag's defeat to Neftchi.

Sabah's triumph marks a shift in the balance of Azerbaijani football, with the long-dominant Qarabag now facing a serious challenger.

Qarabag's previous period of dominance was last interrupted in 2021, when Neftchi claimed the championship.