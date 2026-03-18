Tehran seeks compensation from UAE over US strikes

Iran seeks compensation from the ​United Arab Emirates, ‌accusing it of enabling U.S. attacks against Iranian ​territory, Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations Amir-Saeid Iravani wrote in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

In the letter, ​the envoy said the UAE’s decision to ‌allow ⁠its territory to be used for the strikes constituted "an internationally ​wrongful act ​that ⁠entailed state responsibility."

"The unlawful actions of the United Arab Emirates in the international arena have led to responsibility under international law and require restitution for damage, including the payment of compensation for all material and non-material losses caused to Iran," Amir Saeid Iravani ​said.

Tehran said the ​UAE had an ​international ⁠responsibility to provide reparation, including compensation for ⁠all ​material and ​moral damages incurred.